Malaga gets ready to see in the New Year in style

New Year's Eve is upon us once again, and the province of Malaga offers a wide range of events to welcome in 2024 in style. Many town halls will host free events with firework displays, while several of the top nightclubs have organised special parties, some of which include gala dinners and a programme of entertainment that will continue until the early hours.

Celebrations in Malaga city include a large-scale party in Plaza de la Constitución from 10pm, where revellers can enjoy a night of live entertainment, and the tradition of eating twelve lucky grapes at midnight.

Malaga's nightclubs will offer endless possibilities. Among the most popular are Sala Gold, Discoteca Andén, the Gallery Club and Discoteca Liceo, all of which will offer special events to see out the old year and welcome in the new one. Tickets can be purchased at the door, although it is advisable to make reservations in advance to avoid disappointment. Reservations can be made on the relevant websites.

The Hard Rock Café (Paseo del Muelle Uno) has also organised a night of fun and live music from 9pm until 2am. Tickets for the event cost 160 euros and reservations can be made at onsales@hrcmalaga.com or call 952059700.

Celebrations will also take place in most of the coastal towns, including Torremolinos, which will host the annual San Silvestre fun street race, which will begin from the Plaza Federico García Lorca at 10.30pm. This will be followed by an afternoon party in Plaza Costa del Sol between 2pm and 6pm.

At midnight, the fun continues at the Matrix Club with the 'queer party', which will present live entertainment and music supplied by celebrated DJs such as Chris Turina, Juan Lights and José Ruiz. Tickets for the party, which begins at midnight and continues until 7am, cost between 40 and 50 euros; while a VIP table, which includes a selection of drinks, costs 350 euros.

Benalmádena will host two parties to see out the year. The first will be held in Plaza de las Tres Culturas, Benalmádena Pueblo, from 1pm and will present live music supplied by local bands Nuevo Día and Esencia.

The Gran Fiesta de Noche Vieja will be held in Plaza de la Mezquita, Arroyo de la Miel, from 12.30am and will present live music supplied by Orquesta Rompeolas and the flamenco fusion band, Alboreá, among others.

Fuengirola will bid farewell to 2023 in Plaza de la Constitución from 11pm, with a large-scale fiesta where more than a thousand bottles of cider, 500 party bags and 4,000 cans of lucky grapes will be distributed free among the revellers. The party, which will finish at 2am, will offer live music supplied by several local bands, including the Dúo Cenchero and the Orquesta Punto y Aparte.

Marbella will host a special children's New Year's Eve party in Plaza de la Iglesia on Saturday 30 December from 11.30am. The event will offer entertainment, along with the consumption of lucky grapes at midday.

The end of year party in Estepona will be held in Plaza del Reloj from 11pm. The event will offer live music, while the new year will be brought in with a spectacular firework display.

Other events are scheduled to take place throughout the province. Information can be found on the relevant town hall websites and Facebook pages.