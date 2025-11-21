Magical winter charity event for Collective Calling in Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:48 Share

Collective Calling is presenting A Magical Winter Blu Experience on 13 December at 7.30pm at Nota Blu Marbella, offering an enchanting night out while raising funds for those in need.

The event, presented with Casanis Group and with headline support from Drumelia, will showcase internationally acclaimed Swedish magician Joe Labero. Known as Sweden's master of magic, Labero has captivated audiences worldwide with his mind-bending performances spanning from Las Vegas to Sydney over a career of more than three decades.

Adding to the evening's entertainment will be live performances from electric cellist Cello Femme and vocalist Amaria Simone.

Beyond the entertainment, the event will feature a charity auction supporting two Collective Calling initiatives: a Mobile Shower Unit for people experiencing homelessness in Spain and a rescue and rehabilitation programme for street children in Tanzania.

Tickets are €95 per person, which includes welcome drinks, canapés throughout the evening and a €40 donation to the charity. Due to limited spaces, organisers are urging early booking through www.ccevents.live.