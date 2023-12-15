Local artists come together for Alhaurín exhibition

Tony Bryant Alhaurín el Grande Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Artsenal Inoxis art space in Alhaurín el Grande is hosting its latest exhibition of works by several established local artists. The collection, which can be viewed until 14 January 2024, includes paintings by Carlos de Pazos, a renowned artist from Barcelona who has exhibited his colourful works in some of the top galleries in the world. The 74-year-old painter describes art as "something useless to distance ourselves, with irony and humour, from the absurdity and the horror of everyday life".

Other artists include Simon Hitchcock, whose works focus on Andalusian customs; Blanca Troughton Luque, renowned for her striking landscape scenes; and Kerstin Vogt, whose subtle paintings offer a taste of the Mediterranean.

There is also a collection of sculptures created by Alhi Prieto, an artist born in Jerez de la Frontera in 1978. This talented sculptor began creating her own toys in her father's carpentry workshop as a child, and was soon recognised as a creative artist in different disciplines. Her unique carvings of animals and birds have been exhibited in Portugal and Spain, especially in her place of birth, where she was honoured in 2009.

For more details, see the Artsenal Inoxis Facebook page.