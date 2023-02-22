Axarquía writer to launch book at Nerja Arts Society event

Chris Stewart and Victoria Hislop have both contributed to Impressions of Andalucía, written by Linda Decker and illustrated by Peter Lawrence

Axarquía-based writer Linda Decker and British watercolour artist Peter Lawrence are launching their new book Impressions of Andalucía at the Nerja Museum in conjunction with an Arts Society Nerja on Friday 24 February at 12pm.

Decker and Lawrence will be giving a talk about how they met and how the book came about, as well as Lawrence's painting style and process. Some of the original paintings which feature in the book will also be on display during the event.

Decker and Lawrence explain that Impressions of Andalucía is a new venture in which over 70 of Peter's paintings are accompanied by Decker's «anecdotal prose» as she «transports the reader from her villa near Sayalonga, to places she loves around the province» of Malaga.

Contributions from well-known authors

The book has a foreword by Chris Stewart, author of the hugely successful Driving over Lemons, and the writer Victoria Hislop, who contributed to a chapter on Granada, which is the setting for her book The Return.

Decker is an award-winning travel writer from Scotland. Her memoir, Bombs and Bougainvillea, which narrates the time her family lived in Jerusalem and the West Bank, was awarded first prize for a non-fiction book in 2018 by the Scottish Association of Writers. She has lived in Brunei, Jordan, Dubai and Israel and now divides her time between Andalucía and Edinburgh.

Lawrence took up watercolour painting as a hobby when his wife Lis bought him a course for his 50th birthday. Some of the paintings from his book Colours of Jordan hang in the country's royal palaces.

Middle East

The pair met when Decker's husband and Lawrence worked together as civil engineers in the Middle East. Decker told Sur in English that the book came about when Peter came to the Axarquía village of Benajarafe on a painting holiday in 2018 and it was during a stay at the Deckers' house in Sayalonga afterwards that the writer and painter planned the book.

The Deckers and Lawrences together in Sayalonga SUR

The event is free for anyone to attend. For further information visit: www.theartssocietynerja.com