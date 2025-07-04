Jazz takes over Guadalhorce valley town throughout July

Tony Bryant Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 4 July 2025, 10:51 Compartir

Fans of jazz music will enjoy the 28th instalment of the El Portón del Jazz festival, a well-established gathering that has presented some of the top bands and solo musicians connected to today's jazz scene. Held in the municipal auditorium (El Portón) in Alhaurín de la Torre, this festival offers all styles of the genre, from New Orleans jazz to ragtime and swing, to bebop and cool jazz.

Originating in the African-American communities of New Orleans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it has been recognised as a major form of musical expression in traditional and popular music.

With an international line-up that strikes a balance between legendary and emerging artists, this year's festival kicks off tonight (Friday) with jazz vocalist Sarah Dowling, and continues on each Friday throughout July.

Voted Best Vocalist in the British Jazz Awards in 2019, Dowling, who has Palestinian and Irish heritage, is widely regarded as one of Europe's most influential vocalists of her generation. She first trained as a cellist, before emerging as a powerful and expressive jazz vocalist.

On Friday 11 July, Luis Guerra and the CMQ Big Band will take to the stage, an ensemble that brings together 17 Cuban and Spanish musicians to pay tribute to the music of Beny Moré, one of the most popular Cuban jazz artists of all time.

Other concerts will present Seamus Blake (18 July), a New York based saxophonist/composer who is recognised as one of the finest exponents of contemporary jazz, and particularly noted for his bold improvisations; and the Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet (25 July), fronted by Kreisberg, a New York born guitarist whose style and approach has created a strong following of fans around the world.

Tickets cost 25 euros and are available from www.mientrada.net