Jazz meets cinema on the Costa Tropical this autumn

Almuñécar‘s annual ‘Jazz en Otoño’ (autumn jazz festival) is taking place from 9 to 11 October in the town’s Casa de la Cultura.

This year’s festival kicks off on Thursday with an exclusive premiere: the screening of the film ‘Köln 75’, about American pianist Keith Jarrett’s legendary concert in Cologne.

On Friday American jazz singer and pianist Michael Mayo, one of the most unique voices in contemporary jazz, is also giving a concert.

Closing the festival on Saturday is another premiere, this time ‘Cine y jazz, jazz y cine’ (Cinema and jazz, jazz and cinema), a musical and educational journey which explores the close relationship between music and cinema with Arturo Cid and Carmen Alcolea Quinteto.

School children are getting involved this year through the new feature ‘Del Aula al Escenario’ (from the classroom to the stage), a project aimed at children which is being added to Jazz en Otoño for the first time.

All concerts start at 8pm. For more information and tickets go to: www.jazzenlacosta.es