Italiano tenor Massimo Giordano to perform a night of opera in Marbella
The performance will take place at the Villa Padierna amphitheatre in the Anantara Palace Hotel

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 18 August 2023, 10:32

One of the world's greatest tenors, Massimo Giordano, is coming to Marbella for an exclusive night of opera in the Costa del Sol town.

The Italian singer will wow attendees at the magnificent Villa Padierna amphitheatre in the Anantara Palace Hotel.

The audience will be taken on a musical journey through the best arias of Verdi, Puccini, Massenet, as well as well-known Italian and Neapolitan songs such as O Sole Mio and Funiculi Funicula.

Giordano will be accompanied by the renowned pianist from La Scala, Nelson Calzi, and the soprano singer Ester Kandinova.

Tickets for the event can be puchased at this link.

For additional information contact tommaso.russo@laimtee.art

