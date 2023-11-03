Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Donald Brennan will unveil his latest collection in Estepona. SUR
Irish artist unveils his latest collection in Estepona
Donald Brennan's exhibition includes a selection of eclectic oils and acrylics inspired by the views and cultural traditions of the Andalusian landscape

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Estepona

Friday, 3 November 2023, 17:43

Irish artist Donald Brennan will unveil his latest collection of paintings in the basement of Bacus Vinos y Licores (Avenida Marqués de Duero, Cancelada, Estepona), an exhibition that includes a selection of eclectic oils and acrylics inspired by the views and cultural traditions of the Andalusian landscape.

Organised by the Gallery Sotano Uno Arte, an association dedicated to showing contemporary international and Spanish art, the exhibition will be launched on Tuesday 7 November from 7pm, and will continue until January 2024.

The collection, which features abstract and figurative images, can be viewed between 10am and 2pm, and 5pm until 9pm.

Brennan enjoyed a lucrative 20-year-career working as a couturier in Dublin - designing outfits for celebrities and showbiz personalities - before heading to Malaga to concentrate on his love of painting and sculpting. He now lives in Ojén and finds the tranquillity and beauty of the town the perfect hideaway to create his colourful abstract and nostalgic landscape works. The artist claims that his work is a reflection of his own personality, although he enjoys painting and creating in different styles rather than adhering to one genre.

