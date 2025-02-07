Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the photographs in the exhibition. Migue Fernández
Inge Morath, the first female photojournalist at Magnum
Art and culture

Inge Morath, the first female photojournalist at Magnum

The exhibition at the Centro Cultural La Malagueta bullring in Malaga city brings together 130 examples of her work as a war photographer and portraitist, showcasing the most human side

Julio J. Portabales

Malaga

Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:51

Inge Morath. Retrospectiva at the Centro Cultural La Malagueta bullring in Malaga city offers a journey into the life and work of the first female photojournalist of the Magnum Agency. The exhibition, featuring over 100 photographs, reveals Morath's artistic vision, which sought to capture humanity beyond the war-torn landscapes of the 1950s.

Curated by Fotohof, Contemporánea and Ono Arte, the project highlights Morath's mastery of black and white, as well as her lesser-known use of colour. In a male-dominated industry, her persistence paved the way for future generations of women in photojournalism. "In a world evidently masculine, it wasn't easy for Morath to make her way," noted Manuel López Mestanza, the Malaga provincial authority's deputy of culture.

The images depict diverse subjects, from children and labourers to famous figures like bullfighters and Hollywood stars. One of the most striking pieces is her portrait of Marilyn Monroe, a highlight of the exhibition. Morath's work also reflects her fascination with cultural fusion, capturing traditions and landscapes from Russia, Romania, and Spain.

"She adored Spain. Her husband, Arthur Miller, said it was where she felt most at home," explained Dumia Medina, co-curator of the exhibition, open until May 1.

The exhibition is accessible via Gate 9 of the bullring. Visiting hours are Tuesday to Friday (10am-2pm, 4pm-7pm) and weekends/holidays (11am-2pm, 3-6pm).

