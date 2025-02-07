Inge Morath, the first female photojournalist at Magnum

Julio J. Portabales Malaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:51 Compartir

Inge Morath. Retrospectiva at the Centro Cultural La Malagueta bullring in Malaga city offers a journey into the life and work of the first female photojournalist of the Magnum Agency. The exhibition, featuring over 100 photographs, reveals Morath's artistic vision, which sought to capture humanity beyond the war-torn landscapes of the 1950s.

Curated by Fotohof, Contemporánea and Ono Arte, the project highlights Morath's mastery of black and white, as well as her lesser-known use of colour. In a male-dominated industry, her persistence paved the way for future generations of women in photojournalism. "In a world evidently masculine, it wasn't easy for Morath to make her way," noted Manuel López Mestanza, the Malaga provincial authority's deputy of culture.

The images depict diverse subjects, from children and labourers to famous figures like bullfighters and Hollywood stars. One of the most striking pieces is her portrait of Marilyn Monroe, a highlight of the exhibition. Morath's work also reflects her fascination with cultural fusion, capturing traditions and landscapes from Russia, Romania, and Spain.

"She adored Spain. Her husband, Arthur Miller, said it was where she felt most at home," explained Dumia Medina, co-curator of the exhibition, open until May 1.

The exhibition is accessible via Gate 9 of the bullring. Visiting hours are Tuesday to Friday (10am-2pm, 4pm-7pm) and weekends/holidays (11am-2pm, 3-6pm).