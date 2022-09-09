Gypsy performers dominate Torremolinos flamenco festival This year's gathering, which is celebrating its 38th anniversary, will include some of today's most revered singers

Torremolinos will host its famous flamenco festival in the Plaza de Toros on Saturday 10 September, and for the first time in its long history, entrance to the festival will be free until full capacity is reached.

As in previous editions, the line-up of performers at this year's gathering, which is celebrating its 38th anniversary, will include some of today's most revered singers. These will include Pedro El Granaino, a revered Gypsy singer known for his extensive knowledge of the most orthodox styles of cante. One of the main crowd-pullers at many of the festivals that have so far taken place in Andalucía throughout the summer, El Granaino will delight aficionados with his incredible ability to reproduce the flamenco styles of some of the masters of the art, including Juan Talega and Tomás Pavón.

Other celebrated singers to take the stage during the festival are Antonio Reyes, a Gypsy singer from Cadiz who evolves from an illustrious flamenco dynasty; and Luisa Muñoz, a singer who was born in France in 1977 and who has since gained a reputation for her bulerias and festive styles of flamenco.

They will be joined by the winner of this year's Concurso de Cante (singing competition), Jesús Vela – El Puntilla, a promising young singer from Alhaurín de la Torre.

The dance will be supplied by a flamenco troupe from Algeciras consisting of Perico Pañero and José Pañero, with special guest artist, Remache de Málaga.

Celebrated Torremolinos guitarists Oscar Barrio and Antonio El Patrocino will also perform at the festival.