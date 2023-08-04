Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

German violinist David Garrett will perform in Marbella. SUR
German violin virtuoso heads to Marbella Arena

The violinist will perform for the first time as part of a trio, offering a show that will evoke the golden era of classical and contemporary music

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 4 August 2023, 16:03

The German classical and crossover violinist, David Garrett, will bring his new show, Iconic, to the Marbella Arena on Tuesday 15 August.

Following his successful solo tour in 2022, with 32 concerts in 11 countries, the virtuoso musician will perform for the first time as part of a trio, offering a show that will evoke the golden era of classical and contemporary music. This will include compositions by Zino Francescatti, Arthur Grumiaux, Jascha Heifetz, Fritz Kreisler and Yehudi Menuhin, all musicians that Garrett says are role models that helped him conceive the idea of his latest show.

Born in 1980, Garrett received his first Stradivarius violin from German president Richard von Weizsäcker when he was just 11 years old. Two years later, he recorded two CDs, and also performed at Villa Hammerschmidt, the president's official residence. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the most established violinists of his generation, performing with Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, among others; while also recording a string of successful CDs that have introduced a younger audience to classical music.

Tickets for the concert in the old bullring in Puerto Banús, which starts at 9pm, cost between 39 and 199 euros and are available from www.marbellaarena.com

