Gaucín prepares to offer a weekend of tasty treats to celebrate its local gastronomy

Gaucín, a spectacular 'pueblo blanco' set in the Serranía de Ronda, just a short drive inland from Manilva on the Costa del Sol, is set to come alive with a packed weekend offering a full menu of good food, drink and live music.

Spread over three days, from 22 - 24 September, the mountain town's first-ever Encuentro Gastronómico will have something to suit all tastes including a tapas route, special dishes in its award-winning restaurants, cookery demonstrations, the opportunity to sample locally produced wines, beers and spirits - all accompanied by an exciting line-up of live music.

Whether you want to visit for lunch or during the evening, the bars and restaurants will be open from 12 noon-4pm and 8-11pm with the tastings and entertainment in the plaza following the same schedule.

Just a 30-minute drive from the beautiful beaches of the Costa del Sol, and 45 minutes from the Campo de Gibraltar, Gaucín’s unique location has led to the development of a diverse gastronomy offering, a fusion of Andalusian and international flavours which will be represented throughout the weekend.

Jointly organised by the town hall's tourism and culture departments, eleven of the village's bars and restaurants will take part in the event.

The food:

There will be a traditional tapas route with all the bars offering a unique tapa for just 2.50 euros and simply by sampling five tapas in different bars participants will be able to enter the prize draw with prizes to the value of 225 euros. In addition, the award-winning restaurants will be offering a special dish, each their unique version of Iberian pork presented with seasonal accompaniments, by sampling one of these dishes there will be the chance of entering a draw with prizes valued at 325 euros.

The drink:

In addition to the wonderful food on offer in the bars and restaurants, there will be a chance to sample locally produced wine, gin and beer in the main square, the centre of the weekend’s activities. Pop up bars from local producers Gaugin, Bodegas Cezar and Cerveza La Catarina will provide a bar service all weekend.

The entertainment:

Gaucín-born chef Luis Carlos Rodriguez will be demonstrating his incredible style of fusion cookery in the Plaza at 7pm on Saturday 23 September. Luis will create four different tapas based on locally produced morcilla (black pudding) and of course all with his own special twist.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Coldplay tribute band on Friday 22nd at 11pm and by Radio Petrarca at the same time on Saturday night.

Gifts to take away:

The pop-up bars in the main plaza will also offer for sale bottles of their locally produced beers, gin and wines for you to enjoy at home or to gift to loved ones.

Accommodation:

If you want to leisurely enjoy this gastronomic event at a steady pace why not make a weekend of it? Gaucin offers a range of accommodation from hotels and hostels to charming rural houses and apartments. The beautiful La Fructuosa boutique hotel in the centre of the village makes an ideal place to stay. Alternatively, just 10-minute drive away is the newly opened Hotel Karma La Herriza. In addition, the Breñaverde and Moncada hostels provide affordable rooms within walking distance of two of the participating tapas bars.