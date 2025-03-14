A fusion of art and poetry in Cártama exhibition Evocations will present a selection of landscapes and still life paintings accompanied by poems and verses

The exhibition can be viewed in the municipal library.

Tony Bryant CÁRTAMA. Friday, 14 March 2025, 11:54 Compartir

The municipal library in Estación de Cártama is currently hosting Evocaciones (evocations), a painting and poetry exhibition that can be viewed free of charge until Friday 28 March.

The paintings are the work of Mercedes González, an art teacher and member of the Malaga plastic artists association, Aplama, who is showcasing a selection of her most emblematic works. The collection, which includes landscapes and still life paintings, is accompanied by poems and verses created by her daughter Carolina Muñoz González and her granddaughter Ayelén Guzmán Muñoz.

The initiative invites visitors to participate by writing the personal evocation that each work evokes, and each one will be entered into a competition.

The exhibition can be visited Monday to Friday from 10am until 1pm, and from 4pm until 8pm.