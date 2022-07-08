Funky Town festival returns to Torremolinos bullring Soul, funk and disco music will fill the bullring in Torremolinos this evening Friday 8th, from 9pm

Lovers of soul, funk and disco music will enjoy the Funky Town Festival, which returns to Torremolinos on Friday 8 July for its fourth edition.

The popular event, which in the past has presented international stars such as George McCrae and Pino D'Angió, will be held in the town's bullring.

This year's star guest is the American vocalist Martha High, a former backing singer with James Brown who has carved an illustrious career as a solo artist. High worked with the Godfather of Soul for more than 30 years, appearing on his ground-breaking album Original Funky Divas.

The festival will also present well-known Spanish pop singer Javier Ojeda, the frontman with the Torremolinos band, Danza Invisible, a group that had a string of hits during the 1980s and 90s.

He will be joined by Gordo Master, Julia Martín, and Suzette Moncrief, one of the Costa's most formidable funk and soul singers. In addition, the Málaga Funk Allstars Big Band, an ensemble consisting of some of the province's most competent musicians, will also participate.

Starting at 9pm, the festival, which is free, will also present top DJ La Vida de Jaime, who specialises in black music such as samba, calypso, soul, funk, hip hop and ska.