Flamenco festival offers weekend of authentic Andalusian culture El Torre del Cante attracts some of the most illustrious Gypsy singers, guitarists and dancers on the circuit

Tony Bryant Alhaurín de la Torre.

The summer season of flamenco festivals in the province of Malaga gets underway with the Torre del Cante in Alhaurín de la Torre, which takes place on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 June.

The popular festival has been running for almost 50 years and it attracts some of the most illustrious Gypsy singers, guitarists and dancers on the circuit, so it is a must for those who prefer the orthodox form of this art.

Organised by the town hall and the Peña Flamenca Torre del Cante, the two-day event will be held in the El Portón open-air auditorium from 10pm each night.

The festival gets going on Friday with local singer Virginia Gámez, a winner of the coveted Las Minas de La Unión contest who is renowned for her fandangos; José Canela, a singer of the orthodox styles who descends from a long line of Gypsy artistes from the Campo de Gibraltar; and Jesús Reyes, a young singer from Jerez de la Frontera who is identified with the bulerías and soleares.

The main performer of the night will be José Mercé, a singer who made his name singing authentic cante gitano (Gypsy songs), and who has gone on to become one of Spain's top selling artists.

The festival continues on Saturday with Ezequiel Benítez, a singer from the district of Santiago in Jerez de la Frontera, thought to be where the very first seeds of flamenco sprouted; so he is well-versed in the authentic styles of the area.

Remedios Amaya, known for her explosive voice and energetic dance routines, will also appear on Saturday; along with El Farru, a dancer from the Montoya dynasty, a family that has dominated the flamenco dance scene for more than 70 years.

Tickets available: 25 euros per night.