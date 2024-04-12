Flamenco favourite Arcángel to present his latest show in Malaga The Huelva singer will present Hereje at the Cervantes theatre, a show that melds genres like jazz, pop, flamenco and rock

Flamenco enthusiasts will enjoy a recital by Arcángel on Saturday 13 April, a concert that is part of the Flamenco Lo Serás Tú cycle currently taking place at the Cervantes theatre in Malaga.

The Huelva singer will present his latest show, Hereje, during which he explores expressive avenues through musical genres, including jazz, pop, flamenco and rock.

Although he began singing at the age of ten in 1987, the singer was first discovered during the Seville flamenco biennial in 1998, where he stood out for his incredible vocal range in the shows From Cádiz to Cuba, and Six Flamenco Dance Movements. Since then, he has become a popular accompanist with some of the most established dancers on the current flamenco scene, including Israel Galván, Javier Barón, and Eva Yerbabuena, with whom he performed in the acclaimed show, Cinco Mujeres (five women).

The multi-award-winning singer is famed for his expertise with the fandangos, although his repertoire includes various different flamenco palos (styles), including soleares, tangos and what is termed 'cantes de ida y vuelta', the lighter styles of song influenced by the colombianas, rumbas and guajiras, among others.

He has collaborated with various world musicians, such as the Chekkara Orchestra of Tetuán, and he has performed at venues and festivals all over the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York, the flamenco biennials in Rome and the Netherlands, and the prestige Mont-de-Marsan festival in France.

Tickets for the performance, which starts at 8pm, cost 30 euros from:

www.teatrocervantes.com