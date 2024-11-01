Exhibition to focus on geniuses of modern art at Estepona's Mirador del Carmen cultural centre The collection brings together drawings from the 19th and 20th centuries by Picasso, Miró, Klimt, Sorolla, Fortuny and Tàpies

new exhibition 'Drawing modernity - from Fortuny to Tàpies' has opened at the Mirador del Carmen cultural centre in Estepona, a collection of 100 works by the most outstanding universal geniuses of art that can be viewed until 23 February.

The exhibition, which is organised by the town hall and the Mapfre foundation, brings together drawings framed in the period between 1864 and 1968 by artists of the stature of Picasso, Miró, Klimt, Degas, Sorolla, Fortuny, Alberti and Tàpies, among others.

Created by these undisputed figures in the history of art, the exhibition is presented as a semblance of the history of art structured in three creative stages. It starts with drawings by Spanish artists such as Mariano Fortuny, Joaquín Sorolla and Francisco Pradilla y Ortiz, among others. Many of them worked outside of Spain and were familiar with the works of masters such as Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Egon Schiele, and Gustav Klimt, whose work is also present in the exhibition.

The presence of Pablo Picasso's creations during his time in Paris are quite significant to the collection, as his creations served as a link between the most innovative trends that were developing in the French capital and the art that was being produced in Spain.

The drawings of Joaquim Sunyer, Enric Casanovas, Joaquín Torres García and Francis Picabia dialogue with each other throughout the exhibition to explain about a change of era and a heterogeneous art that includes aspects of the avant-garde movements.

Birth of Surrealism

Many Spanish artists who were active in Paris during the 1920s witnessed first-hand the birth of surrealism, a trend to which this exhibition devotes special attention. Some of the artists featured in the exhibition were essential figures of the movement, as is the case of Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró and Óscar Domínguez. Relations between France and Spain resulted in a strong surrealist imprint in Spain, which would extend over time and would rank along with other trends until the 1950s.

After the Civil War, the avant-garde movement in Spain began to wane, due to preference for melancholic art related to the German realism, which is represented in the watercolours of Arturo Souto.

New European realism

The echo of the new European realisms in Genaro Lahuerta and Joaquín Peinado, the surrealist influence on Julio González in the 1940s, the search for the primitive and the pure forms of Ángel Ferrant, connect with those other informalist works; some more gestural, others material, of which the two drawings that close the exhibition, by Tàpies and Chillida, offer an excellent example.

The works of this exhibition, which are part of Mapfre's valuable collection of drawings, offer a unique opportunity to admire works of art on paper by the most outstanding artists, through a story that aims to show the paths that led to modernity at the turn of the 19th to the 20th century.

The exhibition can be viewed Tuesday to Sunday from 10am until 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm.

