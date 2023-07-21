Europe's top tribute to Dire Straits heads to Mijas auditorium Formed in 2008, Spanish rockers Brothers in Band are currently in the middle of a European tour

Recognised as Europe's top tribute to British rock band Dire Straits, the Spanish band, Brothers in Band, will bring their latest show to the municipal auditorium in Mijas on Saturday 5 August.

The tribute band, formed in 2008, is currently on a tour of Europe and have already performed the show in the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, France, Luxembourg and Andorra.

The band will present a repertoire of songs that will transport the audience back to Dire Straits' golden years of the late 1970s to the early 1990s. The show will include iconic hits of the band whose most commercially successful album, Brothers in Arms, has sold more than 30 million copies.

Mark Knopfler and his celebrated band spent over 1,100 weeks on the UK albums chart, and enjoyed a string of chart-topping hits like Money For Nothing, Sultans of Swing, Telegraph Road, Romeo and Juliet, Tunnel of Love and Lady Writer, all of which will be reproduced during the show.

Brothers in Band have been praised by audiences and critics alike for their incredible musicianship and their ability to reproduce the iconic sound that shot Dire Straits to world stardom in 1978.

Tickets for the two-hour show, which starts at 10pm, cost 38.90 euros and are available from www.brothersinband.net or www.ticketmaster.es