Enjoy a summer of culture in Rincón de la Victoria

Pitingo, Melody, La Llave and Paco Candela are some of the musicians performing at 'Noches de Verano de Rincón de la Victoria' (Rincón de la Victoria summer nights).

The new summer cultural event, which is taking place at the town's municipal auditorium, offers a wide and varied programme combining music from pop to flamenco, theatre, comedy and children's shows, and runs from Saturday 14 June until Saturday 6 September.

Young people will have their own festival, the RV Teen Fest on 4 July, 18 July, 8 August and 5 September.

Tickets and the full programme are available at www.malagaentradas.com.

Ticket prices range from 10 to 20 euros. All performances start at 10.30pm.