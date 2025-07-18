Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Enjoy cultural summer nights in Salobreña

The Tendencias festival runs from 18 July to 1 August with four concerts in different venues around the Costa Tropical town

Jennie Rhodes

Salobreña

Friday, 18 July 2025, 10:55

The Tendencias de Salobreña festival runs from 18 July to 1 August in various venues around the Costa Tropical town.

The first event is an exhibition by Belgian artist and long-term Salobreña resident Colin Bertholet and the launch of his new book, 'Mirando Para Abajo' at 9.30pm. This will be followed by DJ Toner.

Luis Brea will be performing at 10pm on Wednesday 30 July in the Auditorio Villa de Salobreña, the Vibrart Trio on Thursday 31 July at 10pm in the Paseo de la Flores open air venue, at the foot of Salobreña castle and Madrid-based singer Rufus T. Firefly on Friday 1 August at 10pm, also on the Paseo de las Flores.

For further information and ticket sales for each of the concerts go to: www.tendenciasfestival.com

