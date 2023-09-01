Eleven not-to-be-missed foodie events in Malaga province this September

This year will not go down as one of the best table olive harvests in the province of Malaga. This is well known in Alozaina, the village that produces the largest quantity of the Aloreña variety in Malaga, which has its own protected designation of origin. But that does not mean that the olive fair is any less important, as it is an opportunity to taste the first dressed olives of the season. It is, without doubt, a fine tribute to this agricultural sector. This fiesta also has a religious aspect, as it is also linked to the Virgin of the Dulce Nombre de María. For this reason, it will last until Tuesday 12 September, the day on which her image will be carried in a procession through the streets of the village.