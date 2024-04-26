Dutch community on the Costa del Sol to paint the town orange for Koninginnedag

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 26 April 2024, 09:25 | Updated 09:43h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Dutch community of Torremolinos and others along the Costa del Sol will come together on Saturday 27 April to celebrate Koningsdag, or King's Day, the national holiday of the Netherlands.

Held in recognition of King Willem-Alexander's birthday, the event is organised by the cultural department of the town hall and the Voom Voom Club, and will include a street market offering Dutch handicraft products, such as ceramics, embroidered garments and handmade wooden clogs, among other things. There will also be food stalls with traditional Dutch cuisine, including the popular braadworst sausages, meatballs and herring, along with an array of artisan beers brewed in the Netherlands.

The event is held in Plaza Chiriva in La Carihuela between 1pm and 8pm, and visitors will also enjoy live performances by Dutch artistes, along with plenty of children's activities.

Hundreds of Dutch nationals, many wearing orange items or complete outfits in their country's colour, arrive from all along the coast and from inland towns to attend this event, the only one of its kind on the Costa.

According to the director of the Voom Voom Club, Bianca Meivogel, it is the only official Koningsdag party in Europe outside of the Netherlands.

The holiday was initially observed on 31 August 1885 as Prinsessedag, or Princess's Day, the fifth birthday of Princess Wilhelmina, then heir presumptive to the Dutch throne. It has since been held on the birthday of the reigning monarch.

Torremolinos has in excess of 700 registered Dutch nationals, which the town hall said has seen a growth of 20 per cent in the last 12 months.

It is for this reason that the council recently approved that one of the backstreets in the district of La Carihuela will be called the Kingdom of Holland.