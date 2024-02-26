Czech artist showcases 'unique' art in Marbella

Tony Bryant Marbella Monday, 26 February 2024, 09:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

The SIN Studio Gallery in Marbella will host an exhibition with the title On the Rugs from Friday 8 March, a collection of works by Czech artist Roman Řehák. The exhibition, which continues until 31 March, is supported by the Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Madrid and will showcase more than 15 "unique specimens" of art, which the artist created using mobile apps.

Using a new technique he created in 2021, Řehák produces stunning works of art on carpet, with a process that is unique in the art world. His creations have adorned the homes of numerous Czech personalities, including Oscar-winning directors Miloš Forman and Jiří Menzel, along with Hollywood actors such as Pierce Brosnan and Antonio Banderas, and the vocalist of Deep Purple, Ian Gillan.

The gallery is located in Avenida Ricardo Soriano, 59, Marbella.

www.sinstudiogallery.com