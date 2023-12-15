Cudeca gets in festive spirit with annual Light a Light event The palliative care hospice is holding its annual Christmas event on Friday 15 December from 6pm

Tony Bryant Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:25

The Cudeca Hospice is holding its traditional Christmas Light a Light event in memory of loved ones on Friday 15 December from 6pm. The charity's annual Christmas party includes the traditional lighting of the festive lights that decorate the Cudeca Hospice Centre in Benalmádena, which will also be illuminated by more than 300 candles carried by volunteers, friends and staff.

Father Christmas will also make an appearance at the event, while Christmas cakes and sweets will be available, as well as the chance to win prizes in the charity raffle.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase Cudeca's popular Christmas cards, which are handcrafted by patients and volunteers, calendars and Christmas lottery tickets.

The event will include traditional carols sung by the Sunny View school choir, and the CEIP Miguel Hernández children's choir.

Anyone wishing to light a light in memory of their loved one can do so at www.lightupcudeca.org for a minimum donation of ten euros, or at the hospice on the night of the event.

The lights of the centre are a personal tribute and will continue to shine until 6 January.

All funds raised at this year's event will go to support two of Cudeca's nine home care teams, who will care for an average of 400 patients during 2024.