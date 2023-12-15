Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A previous Light a Light event at the hospice in Benalmádena . SUR
Cudeca gets in festive spirit with annual Light a Light event

Cudeca gets in festive spirit with annual Light a Light event

The palliative care hospice is holding its annual Christmas event on Friday 15 December from 6pm

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:25

Compartir

The Cudeca Hospice is holding its traditional Christmas Light a Light event in memory of loved ones on Friday 15 December from 6pm. The charity's annual Christmas party includes the traditional lighting of the festive lights that decorate the Cudeca Hospice Centre in Benalmádena, which will also be illuminated by more than 300 candles carried by volunteers, friends and staff.

Father Christmas will also make an appearance at the event, while Christmas cakes and sweets will be available, as well as the chance to win prizes in the charity raffle.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase Cudeca's popular Christmas cards, which are handcrafted by patients and volunteers, calendars and Christmas lottery tickets.

The event will include traditional carols sung by the Sunny View school choir, and the CEIP Miguel Hernández children's choir.

Anyone wishing to light a light in memory of their loved one can do so at www.lightupcudeca.org for a minimum donation of ten euros, or at the hospice on the night of the event.

The lights of the centre are a personal tribute and will continue to shine until 6 January.

All funds raised at this year's event will go to support two of Cudeca's nine home care teams, who will care for an average of 400 patients during 2024.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British boy who disappeared six years ago during a holiday on the Costa del Sol is located in France
  2. 2 Toll prices in Spain to increase from 1 January 2024 and these are the new prices for the roads in Malaga province
  3. 3 Eight days of strikes called by airline staff in Spain over Christmas and these are the dates affected
  4. 4 Red Cross programme to help almost 400 migrants in the Axarquía comes to an end
  5. 5 Contract for 24-hour vet service to attend to stray and abandoned animals put out to tender in Axarquía town
  6. 6 Travel chaos on the Costa del Sol as rush hour trains are hit by delays and cancellations
  7. 7 SUR's 2024 Who's Who guide to gastronomy in Malaga is available from this Saturday
  8. 8 Pérez de Vargas Abogados, the legal boutique specialised in the real estate field, celebrates its 50th anniversary

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad