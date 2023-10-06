Costa tribute night offers magic of two legendary American pop stars

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A tribute show presenting the music of two of pop music's most successful musicians will be staged in the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena on Saturday 7 October (tomorrow). Part of the Festival of Legends cycle of concerts organised by Ocio Music, the Night of Legends show will offer the greatest hits of Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, performed by Shenton Dixon (Wonder) and Miguel Concha (Jackson).

Dixon is a British performer who has worked extensively as a professional tribute artist with his shows, which also include Louis Armstrong, Barry White, George Benson and Edwin Starr. He has enjoyed rave reviews for his shows in London's West End, and he has also received considerable success on television and radio.

His Stevie Wonder show will recreate the brilliance of the pioneering American singer and composer, who was responsible for classic songs like For Once in My Life, Superstition, Let's Get Serious, and I just Called to Say I Love You.

Miguel Concha, considered the 'best Michael Jackson tribute artist' by Rolling Stone magazine, has impressed audiences all over Europe with his incredible ability to reproduce the dazzling dance routines and extensive musical repertoire of 'the king of pop'.

The Chilean entertainer bears an uncanny physical and artistic resemblance to Jackson, who he has been imitating for more than three decades.

The two-hour show includes 12 musicians and dancers recreating the ambience of a real Jackson performance, complete with laser and light shows, glittering costumes, sensational dance routines, and, of course, hits like Billie Jean, Thriller, Leave Me Alone, The Way You Make Me Feel, and Dirty Diana.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 9pm (doors open 7.30pm) cost 20 euros in advance or 25 euros on the night.

www.linktr.ee/festivaloflegends