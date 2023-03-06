Young Irish guitarist returns to the Costa to give concert Manus Roble has been using guitars made by La Herradura-based British luthier Stephen Hill for 15 years

Irish guitarist Manus Noble returns to La Herradura to give a concert on Saturday March 10 at 8pm at the town's civic centre.

In this concert, organised by La Herradura-based British luthier Stephen Hill, with whom Manus studied in 2019, the 34-year-old guitarist explained to SUR in English that the audience can expect, «a huge range of styles, from Brazil, Japan, England, France and Ireland».

He went on to say that «all of the music was written for the instrument by composers who were guitarists themselves, which I believe allows them to get the most wonderful sounds from the instrument as they know so clearly how to write for it».

As well as music by other composers, including Gary Ryan, Roland Dyens and Bach, Manus will also play a piece that he has composed.

Career highlights

Noble studied has studied with some of the biggest modern-day guitar teachers including Craig Ogden, Gary Ryan and Michael Lewin. He graduated from the Royal College of Music with first class honours and the Royal Academy of Music with distinction.

Highlights of her career include recitals at major UK venues such as the Purcell Rooms, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Sage Gateshead, Bridgewater Hall, Kings Place and Wigmore Hall, as well as giving recitals and masterclasses at festivals throughout the UK and Europe.

Noble pointed out to SUR in English that he has been playing one of Stephen Hill's guitars for over 15 years. «They are magical instruments that allow oneself to express so freely, with a mesmerising and enchanting tone.»

He went on to explain, «He made me many instruments over the years and in 2019 I decided to go on his European Institute of Guitar Making to build my own instrument, which is an experience I will never forget as long as I live.»

Advance tickets are available from Stephen Hill's workshop in La Herradura and one hour before the concert at the Civic Centre box office. For further information see: Facebook Stephen Hill (Guitar Luthier)