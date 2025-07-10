Concerts, DJ sets and unforgettable parties: summer nights are meant to be danced at Starlite Occident

SUR in English Marbella Thursday, 10 July 2025, 16:54 Compartir

If you thought the best of Starlite Occident ended when the lights go down on the main stage, think again. When night falls in Marbella, the festival reveals its wildest side at Sessions, an exclusive open-air club where every late night becomes a true celebration.

Right after the shows, the venue transforms into a temple of nightlife, vibrating under the starry skies of the Costa del Sol. The atmosphere is simply irresistible: lights, immersive music, and an energy that takes over everything. That’s what Sessions at Starlite Occident is all about — the beating heart of this boutique festival, where thousands come together to dance, celebrate, and live the summer to the fullest.

Dancing under the moonlight, surrounded by nature and an unbeatable vibe — that’s what awaits every night at Starlite Occident. Whether on the dance floor or in one of the exclusive VIP areas, this nocturnal oasis blends innovation, elegance, and just the right dose of madness.

Here, nobody talks — they dance. Sessions is the meeting point for music lovers in its most daring form. The programme features red-hot live acts, electrifying DJ sets from top names, and themed parties designed to make every night unforgettable. Ready to discover the best of Marbella’s nightlife? Don’t miss these must-attend events at Starlite Occident:

Concerts:

• Q2: Monday, July 28th.

• MALMÖ 040: Tuesday, July 29th.

• WALLS: Monday, August 4th.

• BESMAYA: Tuesday, August 5th.

• HERMANOS MARTÍNEZ: Thursday, August 7th.

• INAZIO: Monday, August 11th.

• HEY KID: Tuesday, August 19th.

Parties & DJ Sessions:

• DJ NANO: July: Wednesday 16th, Thursday 24th & Thursday 31st. August: Thursday 21st.

• DJ KARLO BY THE BACKSTAGE: July: Thursday 17th. August: Wednesday 6th.

• BRESH: July: Friday 18th. August: Friday 1st & Wednesday 13th.

• PERREO LAB: July: Saturday 19th. August: Wednesday 20th.

• RITA’S: Saturday, July 26th.

• GUEST: Friday, August 8th.

• ORO VIEJO BY DJ NANO: Tuesday, August 12th.

• MARIO VAQUERIZO DJ SET: Saturday, August 23rd.

Full programme available at: starliteoccident.com