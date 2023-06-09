Celebrating an Irish literary masterpiece in Malaga Bloomsday takes place all over the world on 16 June every year and is named after the main character from James Joyce's novel, Ulysses

Fans of James Joyce are invited to this year's Bloomsday at Los Baños del Carmen in Malaga on Friday 16 June.

The event, which has taken place annually on that date all over the world since 1954, celebrates the famous Irish writer's epic novel Ulysses and is named after the central character, Leopold Bloom. It marks the day that the events of the book take place; 16 June 1904.

The event is now in its fourth year in Malaga and is being organised by Raphael Smyth, an Irish resident in Malaga who was involved in organising the centenary anniversary celebration at the Irish embassy in Madrid in 2004.

Twelve people will be reading different passages from Ulysses "mainly in English and Spanish" Raphael explained. But he also has people lined up to read in French, Italian, Russian and Arabic.

There's also music and Raphael reveals that they are expecting a guest appearance from Leopold's wife, Molly, who as anyone who has read Ulysses will know, was born in 1870 in Gibraltar.

"There are lots of references to and parallels with Andalucía and Spain" explains Raphael, who highlights the well-known La Noche de Molly Bloom (Molly Bloom Night) by the Spanish playwright, José Sanchis Sinisterra.

Bloomsday in Malaga starts at 5.30pm and is free. For further information or to find out more about doing a reading, call Raphael Smyth on: 667 449 387.