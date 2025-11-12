Celebrate the season of light at Higuerón Resort

SUR in English Fuengirola Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 17:59 Share

As the first weeks of November go by, Christmas is already in the air. The festive spirit now extends well beyond the final days of the year, turning the whole of December into the true season of light. And nowhere captures that feeling better than Higuerón Resort, which offers its guests an exceptional Mediterranean retreat where light and nature take centre stage, making every experience shine even brighter.

These holidays deserve to be celebrated with joy and intensity, taking full advantage of the unique light and atmosphere that grace the Costa del Sol at this time of year. This concept also inspires the resort’s careful decoration this season, with light and sparkle subtly present in every corner and the beauty of its natural surroundings enhanced even further. Higuerón Resort once again presents unique festive experiences, inviting guests to enjoy them throughout December, a truly special time at this destination.

An exclusive experience for the whole of December

Alongside its unmissable Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve gala dinners, Higuerón Resort offers a unique experience created especially for the season, where every detail reflects its own charm. Throughout the month, the resort becomes a haven of wellbeing and serenity, illuminated by December’s distinctive light. The package includes one night’s accommodation for two people in a double room, breakfast at the exclusive Infinity Rooftop and a 50-minute couples’ relaxation massage, with the option to add access to the Higuerón Spa Circuit.

Zoom

The best spaces for your company lunches and dinners

The first events to mark the start of this festive period full of social gatherings are the ever-popular company lunches and dinners. But more and more groups of friends and families are also choosing to celebrate with a get-together before Christmas Eve as a joyful way to kick off the holiday season. Higuerón Resort offers a range of options to ensure every celebration is truly unique and memorable.

Guests can enjoy the resort’s exceptional facilities and the high-quality, diverse culinary offerings. This Christmas, there are more than five different venues to choose from, each offering its own style and atmosphere to suit every type of occasion, from a relaxed gathering of friends to an elegant company dinner. All options also include convenient parking for guests.

Exclusive venues

Within its main facilities, Higuerón Resort offers a selection of distinctive spaces designed for the utmost exclusivity. From the spacious and elegant Tapiès rooms, perfect for hosting large corporate lunches and dinners, to the refined and intimate Picasso and Dalí rooms for smaller gatherings. Each of these venues offers up to three different menu options, featuring tempting dishes such as hake fillet with cava, fennel and truffle salad; pork sirloin gratin with Malaga goat’s cheese, creamy potato and caramelised figs; avocado and marinated salmon tartare with chilled tomato consommé; or oyster vichyssoise with salmon roe and a hint of palo cortado.

For more relaxed and playful occasions, but with the same exclusivity and culinary excellence led by chef Diego Gallegos, Higuerón Resort invites guests to experience the exotic charm of its Arara restaurant. Here, you can explore a fusion of Spanish, Peruvian and Brazilian flavours, immersing yourself in Latin roots while enjoying family-inspired recipes and creations influenced by SOLLO, Gallegos’s Michelin-starred restaurant. Full of light and colour, Arara offers a cosmopolitan and vibrant setting, making it an original and unmatched choice for festive lunches and dinners.

Christmas lunches and dinners by the sea

Higuerón Resort also offers the chance to celebrate these special occasions right on the beach. At its newly opened venue, The New Beach Club Higuerón, guests can choose from a variety of spaces that make the most of its unbeatable seafront location. From the spectacular views and refined Asian cuisine of The Japo to the exclusive seaside setting of The Beach, it’s the perfect spot for an unforgettable festive celebration.

Alongside its venues and exceptional gastronomy, Higuerón Resort offers a comprehensive range of additional services. These include extra benefits such as a spa voucher for two people (for groups of 20 or more guests), a one-night bed and breakfast stay for two (for groups of 40 or more guests), and, for larger groups of over 100 guests, complimentary transfer services.

Discover more about the various venues and menu options here.