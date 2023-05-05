British residents in the south of Spain plan parties and fun for King Charles' big day Events to mark the coronation have been organised by the Royal British Legion and the Lions Club, among others

Tony Bryant Malaga

As people all over the UK come together to witness the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, several organisations and British residents along the Costa del Sol are also hosting parties and events to mark the occasion.

The symbolic service, attended by world leaders, royals and community heroes, will begin at 11am (UK time), and, along with the parades to and from Westminster Abbey, will run for several hours.

Many Brits plan to get together to watch the proceedings as they roll out on television. Meanwhile branches of the Royal British Legion Spain South are holding their own special events to celebrate the crowning of King Charles.

The RBL Nerja branch will host a coronation lunch this Friday 5 May (today) at the Nueva Arenas restaurant in La Herradura, which will be decked out with flags and colourful bunting for the occasion. Guests will be able to toast His Majesty with a glass of cava during the festivities.

The Mijas Costa branch of the RBL will join forces with the Club Naranja bridge group in Calahonda on Saturday to enjoy a day of "good old-fashioned" British fun. The coronation will be shown on the large TV in the lounge, along with a coronation-themed quiz, and a raffle in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

Nerja

• The Nerja branch of the RBL will host a coronation lunch on Friday 5 May (today) at the Nueva Arenas restaurant in La Herradura. The event begins at 1pm. 711 077 576.

Mijas Costa

• RBL Mijas Costa and the Club Naranja will host an afternoon of fun, games and quizzes on Saturday from midday.

Gibraltar

• A large screen will be erected in Casemates Square to livestream the entire event as it unfolds on Saturday.

Mijas Costa

• La Cala Lions Club party in Parque Butibamba. Sunday 7 May from midday.

Toast to the king

The Coín RBL held a red, white and blue crown day at their branch meeting on Wednesday. The event included a loyal toast to the new king, a coronation quiz and a raffle.

District treasurer Margery Taylor explained to SUR in English that, even though the members of Spain South live overseas, they still enjoy "the pomp and pageantry that, quite frankly, the UK does so well".

"The Royal Family have been involved and fully supportive of the work that the Royal British Legion carries out. King Charles is a former serving member of both the RAF and the Royal Navy - we are proud to lend our support to one of our beneficiaries on the most important day of his life," the district treasurer said.

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club is hosting a coronation party in Butibamba Park in Mijas Costa this Sunday, 7 May, from midday.

Organiser Sandie Tavendale said: "The Lions wanted to include all UK residents of Mijas in the celebrations for our new monarch. We hope to recreate the fun and enthusiasm we enjoyed at last year's jubilee event."