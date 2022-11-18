Blues Stompers Jump Review return to Fuengirola The popular Blues band have a repertoire of classic blues hits and some of their own compositions

The coast's most celebrated blues outfit, The Blue Stompers Jump Review, along with special guest artiste, Iñaki Moreno, will perform at the Bonnet live music venue in Fuengirola on Saturday 19 November.

Formed in 2016, the band, known for their originality, quickly began to establish themselves as a serious blues band with a difference, both on the coast, and also on the European blues circuit.

The group are celebrated for their blues, boogie and swing styles, and their repertoire is made up of classic blues hits and their own compositions.

The four-piece outfit includes guitarist Víctor 'Elmore' Sánchez, a house-hold name on the Spanish blues scene; Paul Stylianou, a charismatic harmonica player and singer who has spent more than 20 years working on the local music scene; while the rhythm section is supplied by Andy Mack and Marckus Duss.

Iñaki Moreno is a singer and guitarist with more than 20 years dedicated to the blues, and he has toured with numerous groups, playing at top festivals and venues on the Spanish and Irish blues circuits.

The band are currently embarking on a string of gigs along the coast to promote their latest CD, Never Give Up, which was produced by Cambaya Records.

The concert is free and begins at 11.30pm, although early arrival is advised due to the band's popularity.