The Buzzy Bees in Nerja jam session

On Tuesday 20 September, Los Huertos, one of the biggest restaurants in Nerja, hosts a jam session with one of the Costa del Sol's most original blues duos - The Buzzy Bees.

Singer and guitarist Gunther Lens, aka Dobroman, is of Belgian nationality and an occasional resident of Nerja.

In 2009 in Torrox, he met local Daniel Calvo, aka Dani Harp, who plays the harmonica. Since then they have been displaying a vast repertoire of authentic foot-stomping African-American blues, including original pieces such as Walking Blues, Ramblin' On My Mind, Black Mama, Rollin' And Tumblin', Kansas City, I'm A King Bee, as well as Robert Johnson Classics, Son House, Big Bill Broonzy, Big Water Horton...

To commemorate the origin of the jam session tradition, The Buzzy Bees will perform typical songs from the 1920s, also with American roots, in this case folk, country and Irish. The Belgium-Spanish duo will be joined by their special guests from the Costa del Sol, both professional musicians and enthusiastic amateurs. The session begins at 9pm.

The history of jam sessions, also called "free flow sessions", goes back 100 years. To jam means to improvise music without extensive preparation or predefined arrangements. It is believed that the phrase "jam session" came about in the 1920s when white and black musicians would congregate after their regular paid gigs to play the jazz they could not play in the 'Paul Whiteman' style bands they played in.