Beer festival kicks off with live music and world cuisine Over 60 craft beers from boutique breweries around the world will be available as well as international food stalls and live music

The third edition of the popular beer festival returns after a two-year hiatus to Benalmádena this weekend, showcasing more than 60 craft beers from eleven boutique breweries from around the world.

The event, which began on Thursday 21 and continues until Sunday 24 July between 7pm and 2am, will also offer eight international food stalls with cuisine from several different countries, including Cuba, Germany, Spain, Argentina, and Chile.

Organised by the Birra Art company, in association with the town hall, the four-day festival, which is free, will be held on Los Nadales fairground in Benalmádena Pueblo.

There will also live music provided by some of the coast's top performers. These will include the Bud Spencer Band (Friday), a Spanish rock group offering classic hits of the 1960s and '70s; Bobby Bergquist and the Crickets (Saturday), a trio that reproduces the nostalgic music of Buddy Holly; and The Money Makers (Sunday), one of Malaga's most popular groups who perform the hits of the Rolling Stones and Queen to the Police and Oasis.