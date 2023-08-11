Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Café Quijano performing in Malaga in 2021. Hugo Cortés
Balmy summer nights of music at La Herradura castle

Four Spanish musicians are performing at the town's Noches en el Castillo festival which runs from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 August

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 11 August 2023, 19:55

Café Quijano, Paco Candela, Tamara Jerez and Ausiás Parejo make up the lineup for this year's Noches en el Castillo festival in La Herradura (Granada province). The event is being held in the gardens of La Herradura Castle from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 August.

The festival is to be opened by guitarist Ausiás Parejo from Valencia, who won second prize at this year's Andrés Segovia International Classical Guitar competition in the town.

Flamenco musician Paco Candela is performing on Friday 18 August and on Saturday 19 August it's the turn of Spanish pop group Café Quijano.

Malaga-based singer Tamara Jerez is to close the festival on Sunday 20 August with a tribute to the late Rocío Jurado, who was a well-known Spanish singer and actress.

The concerts, organised by Libreto with the support of Almuñécar town hall, are all programmed to start at 10pm.

Tickets are on sale at the Coral and Páramo bookshops in La Herradura and via the website: www.consiguetuentrada.com. They can also be purchased the box office two hours before the concert.

