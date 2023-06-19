Arroyo de la Miel hosts traditional festivities to honour San Juan The fun begins this weekend with the 'romería' pilgrimage, followed by six days of partying from Saturday 24 June

Arroyo de la Miel is getting ready to celebrate its traditional fair in honour of the town's patron, St John the Baptist (San Juan Bautista): six days of festivities held in Plaza de la Mezquita and at the fairground near La Paloma park from Saturday 24 until Thursday 29 June.

As in previous years, the town hall has organised a full schedule of events and concerts, including rock, pop, flamenco and 'copla', along with children's activities, and, of course, the fairground attractions.

The festivities will be preceded by the electing of the feria queen in Plaza de la Mezquita at 8pm on Saturday 17 June. The following day, thousands of locals and visitors will participate in the annual pilgrimage (romería), which will set off from the San Juan chapel in Arroyo de la Miel at 11am. After a mass in honour of the saint, pilgrims accompany decorated carts pulled by oxen and tractors to La Paloma park to celebrate this typically Andalusian tradition.

The fair is launched with the traditional San Juan eve festivities on 23 June, where, as in most towns along the Costa del Sol, thousands of people will flock to the beach to enjoy fireworks, jumping over bonfires and midnight bathing. This is followed by the inauguration of the casetas and the official turning on of the lights, signalling several days of celebrations at the fairground and religious services at the patron's shrine in Calle Oropéndola.

The daytime activities will take place from Saturday 24 in Plaza de la Mezquita, while some of the bars and restaurants in Arroyo de la Miel will offer light entertainment throughout the day.