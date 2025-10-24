Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Theatre

Antonio Banderas brings Godspell back to the Soho theatre in Malaga

The 1970s Broadway musical returns to Malaga on 30 October and continues until 11 January 2026

Tony Bryant

Malaga.

Friday, 24 October 2025, 10:09

The Spanish version of 1970s Broadway musical classic, Godspell, returns to Antonio Banderas' Teatro del Soho CaixaBank from Thursday 30 October until 11 January 2026. After the 2022 premiere of the production, with sold-out performances and a successful tour across Spain, the musical that brought together Antonio Banderas and Emilio Aragón returns to the Malaga theatre for a second run.

The first time Godspell was performed in Malaga, Banderas limited himself to the role of the producer. This time, he is directing a cast of 14 actors. The show's music will be provided by a live band that will perform the musical's 16 tracks (in Spanish), including Day by Day, Prepare the Way and A Beautiful City.

Originally conceived and directed by John-Michael Tebelak, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the production revolves around the gospel of St Matthew based on the experiences of a group of young people. The show is structured as a series of parables interspersed with music mostly set to lyrics from traditional hymns.

Tickets cost 25 euros and are available from www.teatrodelsoho.com

