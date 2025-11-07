Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Film Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance. FSO
Animated film adventure to stop off in Torremolinos

The Toon Story concert performed by The Film Symphony Orchestra, includes the music soundtracks from movies such as The Lion King, Toy Story, Shrek and Ice Age

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 7 November 2025, 10:32

The Film Symphony Orchestra (FSO) brings its latest show to Torremolinos on Sunday 23 November, a vibrant tribute to the soundtracks that have marked generations. Toon Story takes the audience into the heart of animated cinema with a show that has the participation of a total of 70 musicians and singers.

Under the musical direction of the conductor and musical communicator Constantino Martínez-Orts, this spectacular stage production brings animated cinema to life. The show includes the music of productions like Tom and Jerry, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, through to classic films such as The Lion King, Toy Story, Shrek and Ice Age, among others.

The show is currently touring Spain, with more than 40 performances from Valladolid, Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, to several provinces in Andalucía and the Canary Islands.

The Film Symphony Orchestra, which received the praise of Hollywood actor Harrison Ford, is an innovative artistic and business project created to fill a gap in Spain's cultural and musical offerings. The orchestra exclusively performs film music concerts with visual projection.

The Torremolinos show, the only one in the province of Malaga, takes place in the Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium. Tickets for the performance, which starts at 6.30pm, cost between 39 and 56 euros and are available from www.filmsymphony.es

Organiser said that although the experience is for the whole family, it is not recommended for photosensitive individuals due to the use of lighting effects.

