Donovan Keith will bring his impressive vocal range to Malaga. SUR
American soul singer&#039;s Spanish tour includes four dates in Malaga
American soul singer's Spanish tour includes four dates in Malaga

Hailing from Texas, Donovan Keith is known for his unique soul voice and his infectious showmanship

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:45

One of America's most promising young soul singers, Donovan Keith, will stop off in Malaga this month for four gigs in the province as part of his current tour of Spain. The talented vocalist and dancer, who has so far performed in Lugo, A Coruña, Valladolid, Madrid and Zaragoza, arrives in Malaga for a performance at the Louie Louie venue in Estepona on Thursday 22 February.

This will be followed by a gig at Bar Allioli in Jimera de Líbar on the 24th at 2pm, and another performance at Heaven Irish Bar in Ronda at 7pm. His last gig in the province will take place at Eddy's Music Factory in Malaga on Sunday 25 February at 6pm.

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Donovan Keith is celebrated for his unique soul voice and his infectious showmanship, which has won over audiences all over America. The energetic singer cut his teeth performing in the 'dive bars' on the Texas music scene.

His first project was Soul Track Mind, a dance-infused stage show that was embraced by fans and acknowledged by reviewers across the country, earning praise from the likes of Performer Magazine, who declared, "Aside from showcasing his impressive vocal range and blues-soaked sound, Keith can engage an audience with his unbridled enthusiasm and dance moves."

The singer is passionate about confronting and overcoming human disconnection in modern society, asking his listeners to consider their role as well as what they can do to bring about change. This is showcased in his powerful 2020 single Down Low, which was taken from his debut solo album Hot off the Wire.

