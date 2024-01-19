American rockabilly music festival returns to Torremolinos for 30th year

Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers will perform at the retro music festival in Torremolinos.

The Rockin' Race Jamboree retro music festival returns to Torremolinos for the 30th year between Wednesday 31 January and Sunday 4 February. The five-day rock and roll extravaganza is the most important American roots music festival in Europe, and the event presents live performances by some of the genre's most celebrated artists.

The concerts are held in a variety of venues and locations in the Costa del Sol town, including the Hotel Barracuda, The municipal auditorium, and Plaza del Remo in La Carihuela. The huge retro dance floor that was introduced for the first time last year will again be located outside the municipal auditorium. The dance floor will be located in a marquee that can hold up to 800 people.

Another novelty that appeared last year and will be repeated again is the festival's own beer, which will be available at the concert venues.

Several bars and live music venues will present live concerts, including JC's Bar and The Fat Fajita in Montemar, and the Cerveceria Twister in the town centre.

The festival, which presents more than 40 rockabilly, blues, surf, and boogie-woogie bands, has gained momentum over the years because it presents musicians from all over Europe, the UK, USA and Latin America.

Fans of rock and roll travel from all over Europe and Spain to enjoy the gathering, many of whom dress in typical 50s-style attire.

The festival also includes an exhibition of classic cars and motorcycles, which will be held in Plaza del Remo on Saturday between 11am and 4pm.

This year's line-up includes Reverend Horton Heat, an American musician known as the "godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly"; Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers, a band that has toured the world and established themselves as one of the foremost purveyors of roots music, headlining festivals from Las Vegas to Finland; The Barn Shakers, a Scandinavian rockabilly band that have been performing together for more than 30 years; and Big Joe Louis, a musician born in Jamaica and who is now based in the UK.

Tickets for the main concerts held in the auditorium cost between 50 and 60 euros, or 99 euros for the whole festival. Entry to the other concerts in Plaza del Remo, and those held in participating bars, is free.

www.rockinrace.com