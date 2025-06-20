American rock stars show comes to Estepona

Tony BryEstepona ESTEPONA. Friday, 20 June 2025, 11:36 Compartir

Louie Louie Live in Estepona will present a night of classic music on Saturday 21 June, a concert that will present tributes to three of America's most legendary bands. The American Rock Stars Tribute Festival will offer three performances by bands reproducing the music of Metallica, one of the founders of thrash metal; The Foo Fighters, the American rock band founded by former Nirvana member Dave Grohl; and Rage Against the Machine, the Californian band that melded heavy metal with rap and punk music.

This show is currently touring Spain and it has already attracted much praise from fans and the music press alike.

Founded in 2014 in Madrid, Black Horsemen have performed their Metallica tribute show at top festivals and music venues all over the country, and their show includes heavy metal classics from albums like Master of Puppets and Death Magnetics.

Black Limos are no strangers to Spanish music festivals, a band that reproduces the driving Seattle sound of the Foo Fighters; while Bombtruck is a tribute band with a powerful live show that offers Rage Against the Machine's best songs and which are faithful reproductions of the originals.

Tickets for the concert cost 15 euros in advance (and also for holders of a 'black card') and 18 euros at the door.