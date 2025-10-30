Air Born Adventures: experience the magic of the Andalusian sky first-hand

SUR in English Teba Thursday, 30 October 2025, 17:25 Share

The desire to conquer the skies has accompanied humankind since the beginning. It’s a dream made possible by the unstoppable progress of technology, which gave rise to aviation. Among all the forms of air travel that have emerged, few offer such a vivid experience and such close contact with the sky as tandem paragliding.

Air Born Adventures, an international paragliding school and active tourism company based in Teba (Malaga), provides specialist training for those who want to learn to fly, as well as tandem flights for people who simply want to experience the joy of flight alongside professional instructors.

“Our philosophy’s simple: safety, passion and professionalism. Every flight and every course is designed so our students and passengers can experience paragliding with the same excitement and respect for the air that we feel,” explain Carina and Alex, the people behind Air Born Adventures.

“Since 2011, we’ve trained pilots from all over the world and offered tandem flights to anyone who wants to experience the magic of flying for the first time with an experienced instructor,” they add.

Their reputation is backed by years of experience. “Those who fly with us always highlight the team’s professionalism, the safety of the flights and the personal touch that sets us apart.”

Their team is made up of instructors, guides and monitors trained in France, the UK, Argentina and Spain, offering top-quality teaching supported by their international experience.

“What’s more, we speak Spanish, English and French, which means we can provide close, personalised attention to pilots and students from different countries,” they say.

Their prestige and track record allow them to operate in some of the best paragliding locations in Andalucía: Malaga, Algodonales, Casarabonela, Cañete la Real, Loja and Teba. “We enjoy an ideal climate, spectacular scenery and perfect conditions for flying all year round,” they explain.

Air Born Adventures is based in Teba. “From there, we fly over the Castillo de la Estrella, taking in stunning views of the village and the Guadalteba reservoirs in the natural surroundings of the Caminito del Rey,” they add.

Paragliding school and tandem flights

Air Born Adventures currently offers two main services. On one hand, its paragliding school provides official courses to obtain an internationally recognised paragliding pilot’s licence, as well as federation courses for those who want to qualify as tandem pilots. “We also offer a local guiding service for foreign pilots who come to fly in our area, along with safety training days, paragliding meet-ups and other specialist activities.”

Zoom

On the other hand, and aimed at a wider audience as an active tourism experience, Air Born Adventures offers tandem paragliding flights for people with no previous experience who want to enjoy the thrill of flying with a professional instructor. “It’s a unique, safe and unforgettable experience, ideal for anyone who wants to fulfil the dream of flying over Malaga’s most stunning landscapes.”

To deliver this activity with the highest safety standards, Air Born Adventures uses certified state-of-the-art equipment, includes insurance for all activities and works only with officially licensed, highly experienced instructors. “Before every flight, we carry out a detailed weather and technical assessment to ensure the best possible conditions.”

Zoom

It’s a memorable experience unlike any other in the province, suitable for people of all ages, with no prior experience required. “Our services are designed for everyone: families with children, corporate groups for team-building, couples or anyone who wants to try something different,” they explain. “We work with both national and international clients, tailoring each experience to every person and guaranteeing maximum safety and enjoyment.”

An active and sustainable tourism experience, perfect as a Christmas gift

Air Born Adventures is an excellent example of sustainability. “We’re committed to responsible, sustainable active tourism that respects the natural environment and contributes to local development. We work with rural accommodation providers, restaurants and local businesses to promote inland tourism in Malaga and showcase its natural treasures.”

Zoom

With the Christmas season approaching, Air Born Adventures will soon launch its Gift Voucher campaign – a great way to give someone the experience of flight, whether it’s a friend, partner or family member.

Each voucher is valid for one year from the date of issue and makes an ideal present for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, or Mother’s and Father’s Day. It’s an original and thrilling way to share the magic of paragliding.

“Flying isn’t just an experience, it’s a moment that changes how you see the world,” say Carina and Alex. “At Air Born Adventures, we invite you to discover the magic of the Andalusian sky, feel the freedom of the wind and live an adventure you’ll remember for life.”

More information:

Address: C. Cuatro Vientos, 18, 29327 Teba, Málaga.

Phone: +34 622 57 70 21 / +34 645 46 38 87

Website: https://airbornparapente.com/