Wimbledon dream is over for Costa del Sol's Alejandro Davidovich The 24-year-old tennis player from Rincón de la Victoria was knocked out in the third round by Holger Rune after a nearly four-hour battle

Davidovich throws himself at the ball to hit a shot during the match.

Despite his best efforts and delivering his best senior performance at the tournament to date, the Wimbledon adream is over for Alejandro Davidovich for another year.

The Malaga-born tennis star put up a strong fight in Saturday's third-round tie against Denmark's Holger Rune, but ultimately fell short after a nearly four-hour battle in which he lost in five sets: 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-7 (8-10).

The 24-year-old had several opportunities to win the match, including three break points to avoid a fifth set and four break points in the fifth set, two of which were match points.

Despite having Rune on the ropes and holding a 6-2 and 8-5 lead in the super tiebreak, he couldn't capitalise on these chances.

With the fifth set tiebreaker all square at 8–8, Davidovich, to the surprise of many, tried an underhand serve which was smashed in a return by Rune, to set up a match point.

Eventually, Rune, who ended up with one fewer point overall in the match, seized the victory.