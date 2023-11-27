A weekend of slip-ups for Malaga province's football teams Antequera's winning streak came to an end, while Marbella were knocked off top spot in the fourth tier

After four wins on the bounce in all competitions, Antequera were given a reality check on Saturday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to direct rivals Cordoba at the Nuevo Arcángel.

Antequera, as ever, started the game with attacking intent and Pavón brought an excellent save out of Carlos Marín early on. However, the hosts gradually gained momentum and Lapeña opened the scoring for Cordoba with a header at the second attempt after keeper Eric Puerto had flicked the ball onto the crossbar.

After the break, Cordoba showed much greater control and extended their lead when Diarra's pass to Adilson resulted in another goal.

Then with half an hour to go, the game was effectively over when Fomeyem's unfortunate own goal made it 3-0.

Antequera remain in the play-off places, but they have been leapfrogged by Cordoba as a result of this defeat.

A bad day

In the division below, fortune went against teams from Malaga too. At Dama de Noche, the form book went out the window and Marbella suffered their first home defeat (0-2), their second consecutive loss, at the hands of Betis Deportivo who earned their first away win.

Goals from Yanis and Mawuli mean Marbella have been knocked off top spot and sit in third.

Marbella's Julio Delgado on the ball. SUR

Elsewhere, Estepona (sixth) were made to pay for their poor finishing as they came away with just one point after a 0-0 draw against Orihuela.

Vélez (ninth), meanwhile, suffered a harsh defeat away to Racing Cartagena (3-0), who had only scored seven goals all season. Vélez struggled all over the field, especially in defence: every time they pushed forward, the hosts responded with a goal.

And to cap off the dismal Sunday for Malaga teams in Segunda RFEF, El Palo dropped into the relegation zone (15th) after a 3-1 loss against Cádiz Mirandilla, despite having equalised late in the second half.

Three sides at the top

In the fifth tier, the results were much better for the local teams. El Pozuelo witnessed their side, Juventud de Torremolinos, secure another win (4-0 against Huétor-Tájar) to lead their group by a substantial eight-point margin. The Granada-based team couldn't handle Torremolinos' goal threat, with Edu opening the scoring in the first half and Fran Castillo, Iker Burgos and Mario Alonso adding three more goals in the second half.

Atlético Malagueño's recent good form continued and the side now sit in second place after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Melilla, decided in stoppage time by Iván Benito's goal.

Following closely behind are Torre del Mar, who secured a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Real Jaén. Dominating the game throughout, the win sees them move up to third.

It wasn't such a good weekend for Málaga City (11th) who inch closer to relegation places after a 2-1 loss against Mancha Real in which they conceded the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, Rincón (17th) picked up their first win of the season in surprisingly convincing fashion - a 4-0 win over Maracena, courtesy of goals by Capitán (two), Oñate and Sergio Díaz.