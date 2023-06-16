Unicaja's season draws to a predictable close Malaga's basketball team was defeated by Barcelona with a final score of 87-75

Players showing gratitude to fans at the end of the game.

A season that promised so much came to a disappointing conclusion at the Martín Carpena on Tuesday as Barcelona progressed to the play-off final with a 87-75 win in their fourth and final semi showdown (3-1).

Malaga's Unicaja, Copa del Rey winners and Champions League quarterfinalists, were outplayed by a superior Barça who now must fight it out with Real Madrid for the league title.