Unicaja's season draws to a predictable close

Friday, 16 June 2023, 18:50
A season that promised so much came to a disappointing conclusion at the Martín Carpena on Tuesday as Barcelona progressed to the play-off final with a 87-75 win in their fourth and final semi showdown (3-1).
Malaga's Unicaja, Copa del Rey winners and Champions League quarterfinalists, were outplayed by a superior Barça who now must fight it out with Real Madrid for the league title.
