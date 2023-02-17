Basketball Unicaja's Copa del Rey quest gets off to a flying start The Malaga-based side beat Barça in the quarter-finals to set up a tie with Real Madrid on Saturday

The basketball Copa del Rey got off to a great start for Unicaja as they overcame their own personal hoodoo to beat Barça 87-89.

The Malaga side hadn't beaten the Catalans in the tournament since 3 January 1994 but they put that right on Thursday night.

Unicaja never stopped believing and had to overcome a bad start to eventually force extra time.

Thanks to the efforts of Brizuela and Perry, they outplayed their opponents and sealed their place in the semi-finals, where they will face Real Madrid (who narrowly beat Valencia Basket 86-85) on Saturday at 6.30pm.

This is the first Copa del Rey to be hosted in Badalona in 40 years and promises to be the best in history, with every league winner for the past two decades taking part.

The other spot in the final, which will take place on Sunday (7pm), will be contested by the winners of the Tenerife-Gran Canaria and Joventut-Baskonia clashes.