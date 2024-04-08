Unicaja, top of the league for the first time in nine years

Sections
Monday, 8 April 2024, 17:52
For the first time in nearly a decade, Unicaja now sit top of the Liga ACB after their 88-77 win away at Manresa on Sunday afternoon.
The Malaga-based basketball side put in a gritty performance in Catalonia, where they initially struggled but eventually staged an impressive comeback to clinch victory.
This win, coupled with Real Madrid's 85-79 defeat to Barcelona in El Clásico later the same day, propelled Unicaja to the summit of the league table for the first time since the 2014-2015 season, when the team was led by Joan Plaza.
With just six games left to play, this development could massively favour Unicaja in the play-offs, where they would potentially be granted home-court advantage up to the final.
Ibon Navarro's side have shown remarkable consistency this year, losing just two games out of their previous 24.
