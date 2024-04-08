Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Díaz, Lima and Kravish smile as they leave the court in Manresa. ACB Fotos
Unicaja, top of the league for the first time in nine years
Basketball

Unicaja, top of the league for the first time in nine years

With just six games left on the calendar, this could massively favour the Malaga-based basketball team in the play-offs

Juan Calderón

Malaga

Monday, 8 April 2024, 17:52

For the first time in nearly a decade, Unicaja now sit top of the Liga ACB after their 88-77 win away at Manresa on Sunday afternoon.

The Malaga-based basketball side put in a gritty performance in Catalonia, where they initially struggled but eventually staged an impressive comeback to clinch victory.

This win, coupled with Real Madrid's 85-79 defeat to Barcelona in El Clásico later the same day, propelled Unicaja to the summit of the league table for the first time since the 2014-2015 season, when the team was led by Joan Plaza.

With just six games left to play, this development could massively favour Unicaja in the play-offs, where they would potentially be granted home-court advantage up to the final.

Ibon Navarro's side have shown remarkable consistency this year, losing just two games out of their previous 24.

