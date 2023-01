Unicaja resume Champions League action with a win The Malaga basketball side saw off AEK Athens in the first game of the Top-16 stage on Wednesday night

Unicaja returned to Champions League action on Wednesday night in the best way possible - with a win in their first match of the Top-16 round.

AEK Athens stood in their way at the Martín Carpena arena and put up a good fight, keeping the scores tight until the final quarter, which started with just a five-point difference between the sides (59-54).

It was then that the Malaga side were able to show their class, eventually running out 88-66 winners.