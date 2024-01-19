Underdogs Spain beat Croatia to become European water polo champions

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 19 January 2024, 13:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Despite being the underdogs against defending champion Croatia, the Spanish water polo team secured their first-ever European title on Tuesday with a last-gasp 11-10 win in Zagreb and earned a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Two goals from Álvaro Granados with a minute and a half left in the game sealed Spain's comeback and gave the team an epic victory, which turned the score around in the second half thanks to the defence and the saves of its goalkeeper, Unai Aguirre.