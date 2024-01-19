Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Spanish team celebrate the victory. EFE
Underdogs Spain beat Croatia to become European water polo champions
Waterpolo

The victory also earned the Spanish team a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 19 January 2024, 13:44

Despite being the underdogs against defending champion Croatia, the Spanish water polo team secured their first-ever European title on Tuesday with a last-gasp 11-10 win in Zagreb and earned a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Two goals from Álvaro Granados with a minute and a half left in the game sealed Spain's comeback and gave the team an epic victory, which turned the score around in the second half thanks to the defence and the saves of its goalkeeper, Unai Aguirre.

