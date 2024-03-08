Two more elite teams progress to European Cricket League finals week

Old Victorians bowl during a Group C clash earlier this week.

D. Finch Malaga Friday, 8 March 2024, 12:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

European Cricket League (ECL) Championship action continued in the Malaga town of Cártama this week, with two more top-tier sides sealing their place in the finals week.

Joining Italian side Jinnah Brescia (who won Group A) in Championship Week, which will take place from 18 to 22 March, are English side Hornchurch and Jersey's Old Victorians.

Hornchurch progressed from Group B, despite finishing second, by beating Sweden's Huddinge by six wickets in the group final.

Old Victorians, meanwhile, came third in Group C, but progressed thanks to a 15-run win over Swiss side Olten in their play-off final.

This international T10 Tournament, often referred to as the 'Champions League' of cricket, is being hosted at the renowned Cártama Oval for the third consecutive year.

A total of 35 top-tier European clubs, including defending champions Dreux CC from France, 2022 winners Pak I Care Badalona (Spain), and 2019 champions V.O.C. Rotterdam (Netherlands), are vying for the prestigious trophy.

Once the first three weeks of action have concluded, the group winners, determined by a play-off between the top four teams, will vie for the championship title during the finals week.

For those keen on experiencing the excitement firsthand, a series of five 90-minute group stage matches, with each side restricted to ten overs, will be played daily until 17 March, from 11am to 9pm. Admission to the matches is free of charge.