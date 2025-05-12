Tough draw for Spain in Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals Carla Suárez's side will face Ukraine in a Shenzhen showdown ahead of a potential clash with Italy in the semis

Spain will face Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, following Monday’s draw in Shenzhen, China.

The tie will mark a tough start for Carla Suárez’s team against one of the tournament’s strongest line-ups, led by Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk, ranked 14th and 27th in the world, respectively.

The finals, to be held from 16 to 21 September, also paired Italy with hosts China, Kazakhstan with the United States and Japan with Great Britain. Should Spain progress, they would meet either defending champions Italy or China in the semi-finals.

Unbeaten in Ostrava

Spain earned their place in the final stage by topping their qualifying group in Ostrava, beating Brazil and tournament favourites Czech Republic. Key contributions came from Sara Sorribes, Cristina Bucsa and debutant Jessica Bouzas, who won both her matches.

Suárez is hopeful Paula Badosa will return in time after missing recent events due to a chronic back injury. Sara Sorribes also remains a doubt after announcing a break for mental health reasons.